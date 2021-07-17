Franklin community takes stand against violence, July 24

The City of Franklin Mayor, Pastor Carl Lewis, Sheriff Blaise Smith, and panel of clergy, along with the community, are planning to wage war against violence on July 24, they say.

Their campaign is: "Christians Waging War on Violence," according to the Franklin Mayor's Office Facebook page.

They say in the post that they continue to demand #JusticeforRock, Rock Jones, a woman who died as a result of a shooting on June 26, on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Franklin.

"It's time to return to our First Love and that's Jesus Christ, their flyer states. "Let's take back what the devil has stolen from us. It's War Time."

The rise against the lawlessness of very few individuals, they say, has them speaking up in this Christian campaign.

Their flyer quotes, "For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds; 2 Corinthians 10:4.

The event will take place at the Franklin Courthouse Square at 500 Main St. on Saturday, July 24 at 6 P.M.

