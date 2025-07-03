Fourth of July travel expected to be the busiest in years

ACADIANA — For the first time in a decade, the Fourth of July falls on a Friday, and that’s expected to create one of the busiest travel weekends on record.

A report from AAA projects a record 72.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday. Many will hit the road starting Wednesday evening, leading to heavier-than-normal traffic through Sunday.

Despite the national travel surge, officials at Lafayette Regional Airport say they are not expecting major disruptions locally.

“We are not anticipating any large number of passengers outside of the norm,” said Steven Picou, executive director of Lafayette Regional. “So, we are expecting business as normal.”

Still, Picou urges travelers to arrive early and check with their airline for any holiday-related changes.

“We do remind passengers to get here 90 minutes before, or check with the airline to make sure their airline hasn’t changed that because of, say, it’s the Fourth of July, and they may want people to get here early,” he said.

If crowds do show up, Picou said a recently added overflow parking lot should help reduce congestion.

“Parking doesn’t seem to be an issue this year for the Fourth of July,” he added.Across Acadiana, drivers are preparing for road trips and getaways.

Lowana Bostain, of Arnaudville, said she’s getting new tires before making a nine-hour drive north to Oklahoma City to celebrate her grandchild's birthday.

“My grandbaby’s turning two on the Fourth of July,” Bostain said.

Others, like Allison Arceneaux of Duson, are fueling up ahead of time to beat the crowds.

“Filling up for the weekend, ’cause we’re heading out to Butte La Rose for a family getaway,” she said. “I don’t think it’s that far of a drive, so we shouldn’t hit much traffic.”

The DOTD is reminding drivers to stay alert, especially along portions of I-10 and I-49, which remain under construction.

DOTD officials urge motorists to:



Watch for active work zones

Follow posted speed limits

Avoid distractions while driving

Always wear seat belts

Never drive under the influence

You can also find information about road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Local, state and national agencies are all encouraging travelers to plan ahead, expect delays, and make memories with family and friends this extended weekend.

