'Four Chaplains Sunday' celebrated in Church Point

CHURCH POINT, L.a. — Those in Church Point gathered with American Legion Post 225 Sunday to remember four men who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.

The year was 1943.

A time those with Post 225 tell me the country was very much divided — but four men of different

paths, ended them the same — one fateful night — in service to others.

"They gave their life jackets and went down with the ship that was torpedoed," said Carl McGee, Department Vice Commander of the Louisiana State American Legion.

"They didn't have to do this but they did it because they were men of God," Marie Monroe, Louisiana State American Legion Department President.

Their names — Rev. George Fox, Rabbi Alexander Goode, Fr. John Washington, and Rev. Clark Poling. All men of a different faith — two Protestants, a Jew and a Roman Catholic. All aboard the U.S.A.T. Dorchester on February 3, 1943 — until a German submarine fired a torpedo that hit the ship killing hundreds.

"They were last seen on the deck of the ship with their arms linked and their heads bowed in prayer as they went to their watery graves in the North Atlantic off the coast of Greenland," said American Legion Post 225 Commander Dennis Hart.

While time has passed, Hart told KATC it is now even more important that we continue to remember.

"The four chaplains worked together, they weren't divisive, they were all of different faiths," Hart said. "But they all worked together to help each other and help save other people so we could all use a lot more of that togetherness in today's time."

Those attending this event on Four Chaplains Sunday said they hope this story will not only be told but taught more in schools, as the future of this country lies not only in learning from the past but in teaching the future.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel