Former Ragin’ Cajun, and current Ravens cornerback reaches students beyond football

LAFAYETTE, La. — Books are more than pages and words for Keyon Martin. They’re a way to spark imagination, pass along lessons, and make a lasting impression.

The former Ragin’ Cajuns and Baltimore Ravens cornerback spent part of his day at Alice Boucher Elementary School, reading to students and sharing pieces of his journey.

“It’s always fun talking to the kids and reading to them,” Martin said. “I feel like they keep me young.”

For the students, the visit was a chance to meet a former NFL player an experience Martin says is unforgettable.

“Some come in and say, ‘I talked to a Ravens football player,’” Martin said. “That’s something they’ll never forget.”

But for Martin, the moment goes beyond football. He credits his success to a foundation built early, starting with his mother, an educator.

“Without focusing on my education, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today,” Martin said.

He hopes students take away more than memories, encouraging them to find what they love and commit to it.

“They could be in the position I’m in if it’s not football, then something else they love to do,” Martin said. “But it starts with school. If one, two, or three kids see how important that is, that’s a win.”

Martin also urged students to embrace their individuality.

“You can’t compare yourself to everybody else,” he said. “It’s about your journey. Focus on the people who care about you the ones tight in your circle.”

The story Martin continues to write, he says, is one rooted in determination and meant for the next generation.

“There’s nothing you can’t do,” Martin said. “I had so many obstacles and every excuse not to make it. But I still found a way.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel