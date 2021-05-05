Former Congressional candidate accused of sexual misconduct on social media

We're learning more about accusations of sexual misconduct against a former congressional candidate.

Rob Anderson ran for the third congressional district twice in 2018 and 2020.

While he didn't do well in either race, his most recent challenge to Congressman Clay Higgins did get him attention online, especially on Twitter.

It's the platform where he's now accused of sending unsolicited nude photos to several women.

KATC spoke with a woman in Texas who has made it her mission to highlight these accusations.

She says she went public after being contacted by several of Anderson's accusers.

"I felt as though people needed to be warned and going through back channels of telling people in direct messages, I didn't feel like that was doing enough. I wanted to kind of get exposure but I didn't know how to really help warn people that he was acting inappropriately."

The woman who didn't want to be identified by her real name, is now using the very platform Anderson once used to draw attention to his candidacy.

She says there was a darker side and claims Anderson became inappropriate with at least eight different women, some of whom she says were staffers.

"He would sexually harass them, send them topless pictures, flirt with them and when they would try to bring it back to normal conversations, he would become sexaul again. Any woman who had spoken out about how he was in direct messages, he would often say she's crazy, she's just a stalker, she's in love with me and have the people who were following him attack her."

Anderson has since deleted his Twitter account. Some of the accusers are now considering legal action.

"I would have a hard time sleeping at night if I didn't do right by other people. I feel like a lot of times we can just say somebody else will take care of it or eventually it'll come to light and more people get hurt that way."

We reached out to Anderson for comment on the allegations. We are still awaiting a response.

