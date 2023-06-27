Former Cajuns football player, Vallot, opens restaurant in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — The last year for Shane Vallot has been full of lessons.

Playing football, you have to be tough and you go through a lot but this is a different turn here. It's more of a mental toughness

After helping lead Louisiana football to it's best season in program history, his dreams of becoming a football coach was right across the line of scrimmage.

Vallot followed former Cajuns head coach, Billy Napier, to Florida but he would soon be reminded that home is where the heart is.

"It was tough making the decision to come back home, and Coach Napier didn't want me to leave but i thought it was the best decision for myself and for my family.

"It blows my mind that he's built this up to this", says best friend, Gavin Daigle. "He went to Florida to coach there for a while and that blows my mind. Everything he's done, he's done great."

Returning to The Flats, Vallot coached his first season with St. Thomas More, winning a state championship, but he was also able to jump start his business, "Ca' cest Bon Catering."

Pancakes aren't the only thing he could serve on the field, but in the kitchen as well.

"Really I learned to (cook) because I like to eat. As a lineman, I was always trying things. The reason I came up with this quesadilla burger is because one day I was cooking burgers at home and I didn't have buns. I didn't have buns but I had quesadillas and said 'I guess I'm eating them with quesadillas today".

Now Vallot is on the brink of opening a restaurant, Shane's Famous Quesadilla Burgers... an establishment that'll be full of flavor.

"When I launched my catering business, the goal was to always open a restaurant one day but I didn't think it would happen this quick. It's been an interesting journey so far but I'm in it for the long haul and ready to see what happens."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel