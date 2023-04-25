Forecast looks a little more unsettled over the next few days

A slow warm up will start on Tuesday after a couple rounds of cool weather to start the work week.

Temperatures will still be just below average, staying in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon, but they'll be back in the 80s by Wednesday.

Skies will remain partly cloudy with moments of cloudiness giving way to moments of sunshine, with a few light isolated showers possible.

Any kind of rain Tuesday won't have a major impact on your day as it will be very isolated and fairly light and quick moving.

The forecast becomes a little more unsettled on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms firing up in the afternoon as temperatures warm up.

Festival International kicks off Wednesday evening, and the good news is that rain will be over by the time any bands take the stage so any active weather won't have an impact on your festivities.

Thursday is looking like the most unsettled day with widespread showers and storms possible, through the middle and late parts of the afternoon.

Once again though models are indicating that the worst of it will be over by the time Festival gets going for the day, so while it may be stormy in the afternoon it shouldn't cause any reason for cancellation.

Friday looks to be the nicest day of the week with warm weather plenty of sunshine and absolutely no worries, before another round of scattered storms on Saturday.

Confidence in Saturday's forecast is a little lower as models haven't been able to come to a consensus but right now it looks like a few storms could be possible Saturday night before clearing on Sunday.

