“Food Truck Friday” presented by home bank returns to moncus park

“Food Truck Friday” is set to return to Moncus Park. The series presented by Home Bank returns March 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and features multiple local vendors serving fresh and delicious local eats at beautiful Moncus Park. "Food Truck Friday supports our local economy, supports Moncus Park, and is quickly becoming a tourist attraction for foodies in the region,” said Mary Allie Hebert, marketing and communications manager of Moncus Park. “We invite the community to come out, support our local small businesses, try a new dish, and have a great time with friends and family!”

“Food Truck Friday” presented by Home Bank 2023 Schedule:

1. Weekly

a. 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

2. Extended Hours

a. March 3, June 30, November 17

i. 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

3. April 28, 2023

a. CANCELED to support Festival International de Louisiane

To see a list of weekly vendors or become a vendor visit www.moncuspark.org/foodtruckfriday.

