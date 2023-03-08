Foggy start to Wednesday but sunny skies expected in the afternoon

Thick morning fog has settled in across Acadiana, so early commuters will want to give themselves a few extra minutes to get to work.

The fog will linger through the mid morning before starting to burn up and eventually the sun will start to emerge.

It's shaping up to be another very warm day with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon, and lows once again looking to stay in the upper 60s.

Daniel Phillips

A similar forecast will take shape again on Thursday with very little change expected in the forecast.

Friday will be a little cloudier with a weak front pushing across the region, which may spark up a few morning showers.

Temperatures won't cool much over the weekend, only by a few degrees, but a stronger front on Sunday will usher in some much cooler air for next week.

