Foggy start to the day with clouds in the afternoon

Fog is laying in thick once again and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10:00 a.m.

This is going to be a reoccurring issue for the next few mornings so be prepared for foggy starts both Saturday and Sunday morning.

It'll take until about mid-morning before the fog starts to burn off and visibility will improve.

Once the fog clears on Friday, however, it will be a mostly cloudy day with only a patches of sunshine.

The clouds won't prevent the temperatures from jumping above average though getting into the upper 70s for yet another afternoon.

It'll be a cool evening but lows will only drop into the upper 50s, meaning the mild weather is going to continue through at least the weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warm and will be the nicest day of the weekend, clouds will return along with a few isolated showers on Sunday.

A front will push into Acadiana on Monday bringing with it a round of showers and thunderstorms, but unfortunately it will then stall over the area.

This will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the foreseeable future and most of next week will be warm, wet, and cloudy.

