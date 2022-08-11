Foggy out to start the day, as more schools head back

As another round of students make their way back to the classrooms Thursday, the forecast is still looking to be fairly unsettled.

There's an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, and on the ground, left over from a soggy Wednesday forecast.

That moisture has translated to some areas of dense fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory will be up through 9:00 a.m. for areas along I-10 and to the north.

Take it extra slow Thursday and Friday morning as schools get back into session, it will be tough to see in areas and kids will be back out waiting for the bus.

Sunshine should slowly start to burn the fog off and then will start to churn things up leading to another round of widespread showers and storms.

We're not expecting anything too serious but the occasional downpour and flashes of lightning will be possible.

The rest of the week is looking a little better, while there will still be showers they'll be a little more broken up compared to the last few days.

This, of course, does mean it'll be a little hotter after temperatures stay in the 80s on Thursday they'll be back in the 90s through the weekend.

