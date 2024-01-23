Flooding potential increases for Wednesday

Daniel Phillips

The risk of some flash flooding is increasing for Wednesday as heavy rains start to move into the area late Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and north of I-10 through Wednesday evening but it seems likely that the watch will be expanded south.

This could make for a very tricky commute Wednesday morning as most of Acadiana will be dealing with some of it's heaviest rain through the morning hours.

If you typically commute across roads that are prone to flooding make sure you have an alternate route in mind, and that you give yourself plenty of time to get to work.

Remember NEVER drive through flooded roadways.

Daniel Phillips

Models are suggesting Acadiana could pick up on Average between about 4-8" of rain over the next few days with a bulk of it arriving on Wednesday.

Locally higher amounts will be possible but unfortunately it's hard to pinpoint where those hotspots will be until we start to see the showers taking shape.

There's been one or two models that have really spiked rain totals but those often run a little hot, so while they seem to be on the highest end now it will be worth monitoring to see if they come down or other models trend up.

Regardless be prepared for a very wet day.

Daniel Phillips

It should also be mentioned that there's a marginal risk for some severe weather out there on Wednesday.

While winds and shear will be present the overall instability may be lacking the necessary amounts for major severe thunderstorms.

That being said a spin up tornado or two will be possible, and strong gusty winds, combined with saturated grounds, could also cause some issues.

Daniel Phillips

Heavy rain will persistently be on and off starting after midnight and through into Thursday morning.

While rain will linger through most of the day Thursday and into Friday the intensity of the rain should slowly taper off through the day Thursday.

The flooding certainly isn't what you want to see but Acadiana is still under drought conditions and water tables still fairly low so some soaking showers could finally start to pull out some of the areas out of drought conditions.

Clouds will stick around into the weekend along with warm, muggy air before a front finally swings through for early next week.

Cooler and drier air moves in for next week which will give us a much needed chance to dry out.

------------------------------------------------------------

