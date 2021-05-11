Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday

Wet weather persists on Tuesday with widely scattered showers popping up across Acadiana through at least Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch will be issued starting at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will be up for at least 24 hours as showers at times will produce period of very heavy, very intense rainfall.

Soggy weather on Monday means that the ground is very saturated which means it takes a little longer to soak up those showers so it'll be easy for water to start to pool up.

This could lead to some localized flash flooding so be mindful the next few days of water accumulating on low lying roadways, and avoid rivers and bayous as they'll be running full and fast.

It's a good time to remind everyone that if you see water collecting on any roadways make sure that you do not drive through it and to find an alternate route.

As showers get going early on Tuesday that should give us a chance to see some clearing in the afternoon, although it will be short lived as there will be more showers again on Wednesday.

Heavier showers will increase on Wednesday, likely Wednesday morning, which will be when our chances to see some flooding is the highest.

Temperatures in the meantime will be in the mid 80s and lows will stick in the upper 60s with plenty of moisture making it a very muggy set up.

Clearing will begin on Thursday making the way for a nice wrap up to this work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel