Five Downtown Opelousas businesses receive thousands in grant money for building improvements

Five businesses in downtown Opelousas have been awarded grant money for building improvements.

They will receive funding through the Opelousas Downtown Development District to improve their businesses. The grant provides a matching fund through reimbursement for each of the five recipients.

"We're just really appreciative to receive the grant."

Since 2003, Robbie Sebastien's shop, Sebastien-Dupre Jewelry, has been located in the heart of historic Opelousas.

With additional money coming in, he plans to continue to make repairs.

"We just put a brand new roof on top of the building. In order to do that, we had to change up some boards and remove the gutter system. We want to put the gutter system back, especially over the handicap access into the jewelry store,” said Sebastien.

The other four recipients are Wild Child Boutique, Frank's Poboys, the former Temple Emanuel Synagogue, and La'bellevue Petite Chateau.

Opelousas Main Street Director Melanie Lebouef says the program will provide relief to business owners and more investments in the city.

"Hopefully other people apply for it also just to improve the downtown area of Opelousas,” Sebastien added.

