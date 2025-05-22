First phase of detention pond project underway in Church Point

A major drainage project in Church Point is now moving forward, years after historic flooding devastated parts of Acadiana.

Construction has begun on the first of two detention ponds designed to reduce stormwater flooding in the area. Officials say the site, currently an open field, will soon serve as a holding area for rainwater, allowing it to drain slowly and prevent roads and homes from flooding during severe weather.

Pamela Granger, a project engineer with the City of Youngsville, says the project was made possible through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, which awarded more than $3 billion to local governments across the state to reduce flood risk.

“Different communities competed for funding in order to reduce flooding and protect infrastructure,” Granger said. “We submitted an application on behalf of Church Point for two detention ponds and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant. It was approved, and now the work is happening.”

Unlike retention ponds, which hold water permanently, detention ponds are designed to temporarily store stormwater and release it over time. The project also includes the installation of dry hydrants—connection points that allow pumps to remove water during dry periods.

Work has not yet begun on the second pond or the wastewater treatment plant upgrades, but Granger says the first pond could be online within weeks.

“People have been waiting since the 2016 flood to see this happen,” she said. “It’s always been a priority. It just took time and patience to get to this point.”

The Town of Church Point was among several Acadiana municipalities that applied for and received grant funding through the state’s watershed initiative. The program was created after the 2016 floods to help communities develop long-term solutions to stormwater management.

For more information on the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, visit watershed.la.gov.

