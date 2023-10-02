Fire danger high to start the work week

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Monday as dry conditions and gusty winds combine to elevate Acadiana's fire danger.

We've already seen this summer how quickly a blaze can get out of hand so be extra cautious with anything that can cause a spark.

Sunny, dry conditions on Monday will lead to our record breaking 131st day of 90 degree temperatures this year.

While the afternoons stay plenty hot the lows will drop in the upper 60s which makes for some pleasant mornings.

Clouds will drift into the area by the middle of the week as we wait for our first cold front of the season to move through Friday morning.

Showers will pop up along the frontal boundary and temperatures by the weekend will sit in the 80s during the day and the upper 50s overnight.

This will finally break what has been a record hot stretch of weather that goes all the way back to June.

