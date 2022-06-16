Few showers possible but not in time to help with the heat

The temperatures are back to running wild in the afternoon, although some late evening showers may bring some brief relief.

Those showers won't arrive in enough time to help us out with the heat, highs in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index between 105-107.

Mostly sunny skies will be the main order of business for the first half of the day, with clouds building in the later parts of the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms will move through the area from west to east through the late afternoon and evening, and will be moving into an unstable atmosphere.

Severe storms will be possible, but any severe weather is going to remain pretty isolated out and short lived.

The main issue with the storms will be strong, gusty winds, some possible hail, along with downpours and frequent lightning.

This will be the best chance we have at heavy rainfall for a little while as it starts to dry back up again on Friday and through the weekend.

The long term forecast stays very quiet with little going on outside of very hot, very humid conditions.

