Few showers early Thursday; Turning much cooler to round out week, start weekend

DISCUSSION

It is a mild and muggy start to our Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We'll see a few showers (perhaps some rumbles of thunder) early-mid this morning as a cold front makes its way through Acadiana.

Don't expect too much rainfall as most spots see just enough to wet the ground.

Temperatures will be falling into the 60s this afternoon behind the front.

So yes, it's one of those days where our high temperatures will occur early in the morning!

Winds will turn around to out the NW and will remain gusty at times.

Thursday Wind gusts forecast

Additionally, sunny skies will be back this afternoon.

Feeling more like winter tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Friday morning.

Friday AM temps. Colder

Plenty of sunshine will be in store both Friday and Saturday as highs top out cooler in the mid-50s.

We'll likely see a patchy frost Friday night/Saturday morning as lows dip into the low-mid 30s.

Quickly warming back up Sunday and into early next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel