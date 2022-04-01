Few showers early Saturday; mostly sunny, warm rest of weekend

Outside of a few morning showers Saturday, the weekend is looking really nice across Acadiana!

Fair skies tonight as we see lows drop into the low-mid 50s.

Might want to grab at least a light jacket if you plan on heading out.

A quick passing disturbance will give areas along and south of the I-10 corridor a chance at a few showers Saturday morning.

Bradley Graf model

Rain chances only in the 20-30% range.

The rest of the day looks nice with fair to partly cloudy skies returning by the afternoon.

Highs will make a run at the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Plenty of sunshine heading into Sunday.

Sunday High temperatures

It'll be a warm on as highs push the lower and even middle 70s.

A few showers and storms will be possible late Monday, but best rain chances hold off until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Euro model

There is already a slight risk of severe storms in place across Acadiana for Tuesday.

This will mainly be for the first half of the day as the bulk of the activity pushes out of here by the afternoon.

We'll watch how the pattern evolves closely through the course of the weekend, so be on the lookout for updates from the weather lab.

Nice looking weather will look to follow for the rest of next week and into the following weekend.

Have a great weekend!

