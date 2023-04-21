Few scattered t-showers Friday evening; much nicer and comfortable weather to start to weekend Saturday

TONIGHT: Skies clearing late; turning cooler

SATURDAY: Sunny & mild

DISCUSSION

After a stormy start this morning, the sun has returned this Friday afternoon.

We aren't entirely done with rain chances quite yet as a cold front still has to work through this evening.

A thin line of showers and thundershowers will push through between about 8-10pm.

Friday evening HRRR model

Severe weather is not anticipated.

However, don't let it ruin your Friday evening plans as I do expect this line of showers to be moving along quickly and out of your way in no time.

Skies will clear after midnight as we begin to turn cooler.

Lows Saturday morning will be in the low-mid 50s.

Saturday morning Low temperatures

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day featured with plenty of sunshine and seasonably comfortable temperatures.

A weak upper-level disturbance will be traversing the area come Sunday.

As a result, expect some added cloud cover out there, but rain chances will remain low through the course of the weekend.

The pattern could turn a bit more unsettled by the mid-latter parts of next week, but specific details and timing need to be ironed out.

Stay tuned in the days ahead for the latest.

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel