Few clouds drifting into Acadiana through the afternoon

Quiet weather will continue on Tuesday, although our morning sunshine will briefly give way to some afternoon cloud cover.

Clouds won't produce any kind of rain so it will remain dry, but it should keep temperatures in the low 80s during the later parts of the day.

Those clouds will clear out overnight and the middle of the week will return to being bright and sunny with little to be concerned about.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s in the afternoon and the lows will sit consistently down in the lower 60s.

Showers creep back into the forecast on Friday with scattered thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening, this will start an unsettled period in Acadiana.

After Friday we can expect daily rain chances with scattered showers and storms lasting through next week as the forecast starts to look a little more like summer.

