Few clouds, but ultimately quiet for the weekend

It's time for another Louisiana weekend and the weather for it is looking pretty good.

We had some clouds move in late Thursday night and those will stick around for a couple of days, although there's certainly going to be patches of sunshine through the next few days.

Most of the clouds will be high and wispy and none of them will be producing any precipitation so it will be staying dry through the weekend.

Temperatures look to be chilly with highs struggling to get to 60 degrees Friday afternoon and lows will drop down into the low 40s early Saturday morning.

There's a slight warm up expected through Sunday with highs returning to the low to mid 60s and by Sunday afternoon we'll be back in the low 70s.

Next week looks a little more unsettled with another round of showers and storms through the middle of next week with a front moving through the region.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel