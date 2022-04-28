Festival International is back after Pandemic

Festival International is back!

Night one-- of the Five day Festival in downtown Lafayette is just wrapping up...

"I personally think we're not going to have less than 400 thousand people,” Zeuz vendor said.

Vendors are preparing for hundreds of thousands this year for the festival.

As the end of the pandemic brings out record numbers.

"Covid was brutal, We couldn't do any of this fun stuff. But now that covid is overweight. It's great to see everyone out here. Having a good time listening to the band and dancing and having you know having a good time,” one festival goer said.

"I think everybody needs to be outside. It's been long enough that we've been cooped up indoors so we need to get outside and and have a good time,” another goers said.

Kicking off the first night was the Zydeco family —Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Lil Nate and the Zydeco big timers.

"I'm from New Orleans, so it's stuff that I kind of grew up listening to. So it's great to hear in live again"

One couple from Canada says it's their first time experiencing the festival and of course they're looking forward to it.

"The food is the food, the food is very, very good food. Very good,” the couple said.

For it's what brings everyone together. You see everyone you know in the community over here, I mean, whether it's on the wednesday or the saturday or the sunday, there's so much time to see the people you love,” Abigail Pritchard.

"Definitely meet like you know, people from other countries coming together. Just seeing like you know all the different cultures and languages and it's very interesting,” one resident said.

To see the full festival line up click here.

