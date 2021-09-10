FEMA will open disaster assistance registration in New Iberia

FEMA announced Friday they will have an on-site Disaster Assistance Team (DSA) team to assist people in registering or managing their applications for disaster assistance aid.

Assistance will be at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Basement on Monday and Tuesday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

What to expect:

DSA teams usually comprise 4-7 members to service visitors

These are face-to- face opportunities for people to learn about programs

Deal with address any issues regarding their applications for aid

Make sure FEMA has the correct information and understands their concerns, and their situation.

The location will be at 300 S Iberia Street.

