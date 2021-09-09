FEMA deadline: Sunday, Sept. 12

The deadline for registering for some FEMA Disaster Assistance programs is Sunday, September 12.

Fema says the deadline will not be for all programs, but for programs related for immediate or critical needs.

For FEMA to assist, here's their criteria:

Survivors must inform FEMA of their needs by Sept. 12

If help is needed for those living in power outages or other urgent needs, h elp may include:



Financial assistance for critical needs such as food, water, fuel and prescriptions

Expedited rental assistance for people who have evacuated to hotels –or need to relocate because of life-threatening power outage

Programs - Transitional Sheltering Assistance

Available for hotel stays.

FEMA pays the hotel directly.

After registerering with FEMA, they will notify registers if they have qualified.



If one is eligible, they must find and book their own hotel room.

The list of participating hotels is posted on www.FEMAEvacHotels.com [femaevachotels.com].



The hotel must be in one of these states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Fema says they will notify those who qualify for rental assistance grants for deposits and rent to house people who cannot live in their homes, and reimbursement for generators and chainsaws that were needed because of the hurricane.

For more information, click here.

