Watch Now
News

Actions

Feeling more like winter to start the week; rain chances return later on

Feeling more like winter to start the week
TrueView Tomorrow 2022.png
Monday
Trueview sky
TrueView Tomorrow 2022.png
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 17:33:14-04

TONIGHT: Few showers early, turning cooler & breezy late
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler

DISCUSSION

After a good soaking this morning, things have settled down this afternoon.

A few showers will remain possible this evening.

Otherwise, we'll gradually be turning cooler and breezier into Monday morning.

Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

A mixture of sun and high clouds will follow into the day on Monday.

It will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the low-mid-60s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Graphics

Northerly winds will come in around 12-20 mph.

Micro_Climate_Winds_Lafayette_1.png
Graphics

If you can believe this, overnight lows Monday into Tuesday morning will be dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

ICAST Next 48 Hojur Temps Rob.png
Graphics

A patchy frost will be possible, especially for our northern parishes.

Cool again for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Next chance of rainfall will come on Thursday.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.