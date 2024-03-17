Feeling more like winter to start the week; rain chances return later on

TONIGHT: Few showers early, turning cooler & breezy late
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler
DISCUSSION
After a good soaking this morning, things have settled down this afternoon.
A few showers will remain possible this evening.
Otherwise, we'll gradually be turning cooler and breezier into Monday morning.
Lows will drop into the mid-50s.
A mixture of sun and high clouds will follow into the day on Monday.
It will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the low-mid-60s.
Northerly winds will come in around 12-20 mph.
If you can believe this, overnight lows Monday into Tuesday morning will be dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
A patchy frost will be possible, especially for our northern parishes.
Cool again for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Next chance of rainfall will come on Thursday.
Have a great week!
