Feeling more like winter to start the week; rain chances return later on

TONIGHT: Few showers early, turning cooler & breezy late

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler

DISCUSSION

After a good soaking this morning, things have settled down this afternoon.

A few showers will remain possible this evening.

Otherwise, we'll gradually be turning cooler and breezier into Monday morning.

Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

A mixture of sun and high clouds will follow into the day on Monday.

It will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the low-mid-60s.

Bradley Graphics

Northerly winds will come in around 12-20 mph.

Bradley Graphics

If you can believe this, overnight lows Monday into Tuesday morning will be dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Bradley Graphics

A patchy frost will be possible, especially for our northern parishes.

Cool again for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Next chance of rainfall will come on Thursday.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel