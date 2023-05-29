Feeling a little stickier across Acadiana this week

Quiet, summer weather is setting in across Acadiana this week as temperatures and humidity start to rise.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through a majority of the day with the occasional isolated showers possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures will consistently settle right around 90 degrees and the heat index will be running closer to the mid 90s through the week.

There won't be much of a breeze here in south Louisiana on Monday but the air movement we do have will be coming in from the south around 5 mph.

It doesn't look like we'll deviate much from this pattern at all this week so the forecast will largely be the same day after day.

Even a look into next week doesn't seem to bring much variation.

