Feelin better in the days ahead

A weak frontal system pushing through Acadiana Monday will usher in more comfortable summer weather for the area for much of this week.

A decayed storm outflow from the north combined with a weak frontal boundary blew through the area Monday morning between 2-3 am which produced wind gusts to 40 mph or more in spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This feature will eventually bring in lower dew points into Tuesday which in turn will reduce our humidity and heat indices.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana will still have some slight rain chances overnight into early Tuesday, but drier more comfortable air, including dew points dropping into the 60s will arrive by tomorrow afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We'll see a return of mostly sunny skies with highs still reaching the mid-90s over the next few days...but heat indices will be closer to 100° or less...so we'll be done with heat advisories for most if not all of this week.

Overnight/morning lows will get more comfortable...and almost early fall-like. with temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning mostly in the lower 70s while the northern parishes of the area could see lows dropping into the upper 60s!

Rob Perillo/KATC

This pattern should hold true through the end of the week with humidity and some lower end rain chances returning by this weekend.

It may get a little more interesting next week as an upper low, spun off by the frontal system drifts westward across the Northern Gulf of Mexico bringing better chances of at least afternoon storms into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

