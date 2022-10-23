Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — Opelousas Police are looking for answers involving a mid-afternoon murder that happened around 2:40 pm Saturday at the 100 block of S. Academy Street.

Police said upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying on the road. Officers said they began work on saving the man's life, but the man was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

According to OPD, the victim's identity will be released once his immediate family is notified.

While investigators are now interviewing witnesses and reviewing the area's surveillance footage, they are asking for the community's help in providing tips. You are encouraged to call the police department directly, email your tip to crimetips@opelousaspd.com, make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS, or by using the P3 mobile app. Those who provide information may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

