Fast start, strong finish carry Louisiana over Georgia Southern

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana and Georgia Southern traded buckets and defensive stops Saturday night in a fast, physical Sun Belt Conference matchup at the Cajundome, but the Ragin’ Cajuns pulled away in the second half for a 69–60 victory.

Louisiana set the tone early, opening the game on a 9–0 run. De’Vion Lavergne knocked down a 24-foot 3-pointer, Dorian Finister followed with another from deep, and Todd Jones Jr. capped the surge with a powerful dunk inside.

Georgia Southern responded quickly. Spudd Webb and Alden Applewhite connected on key baskets as the Eagles answered Louisiana’s early push. The teams went back and forth for most of the first half, trading scores and defensive stops, and the game was tied 29–29 at halftime.

The Cajuns regained control coming out of the break. Louisiana hit timely shots, ramped up its defensive pressure, and forced turnovers that led to 20 points off miscues. The Cajuns outscored Georgia Southern 40–31 in the second half to secure the win.

Lavergne led Louisiana with 17 points, while Finister and Jaxon Olvera added 15 points apiece. Olvera also contributed on the glass and credited the team’s consistency for its recent strong play.

“Staying in the gym, staying consistent, and just trusting my work,” Olvera said. “I’m just trying to make winning plays — not always focusing on scoring, but helping the game in other ways.”

The victory moved Louisiana to 7–16 on the season. The Cajuns will travel to Virginia to face James Madison on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

