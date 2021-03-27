Family remembers Zydeco dancing legend, Ernest Comeaux Sr.

A zydeco legend is being remembered.

Ernest Comeaux Sr. died from health complications last week. He was 86 years old.

The Lafayette native made Crowley his home and eventually became the owner of a cleaning business, but it's his impact in zydeco culture that his family says will continue.

"He was like the life of the party, he kept a smile on everyone's face, he loves to make people laugh. He had these dance moves like no other,” said Comeaux's granddaughter, Shondrea Comeaux.

Ernest Comeaux Sr., better known as the "Dancing King of Zydeco," was featured during the Zydeco Extravaganza, but his family says it wasn't just his dance moves that got people's attention.

"You swear he bought that from a designer he put the rhinestones on it he painted it. Whatever had to be done to it and make it look good like nobody else has it that's the way he fixed it,” said Comeaux's daughter, Phyllis Boyd, of one of her father's outfits.

Since his passing, Zydeco artists like Keith Frank and Lil Nate have shared posts in his honor.

When we asked his two daughters and granddaughter if they inherited his moves:

"She got it but we don't have that gift yet,” said Shondrea Comeaux as she pointed at her mom.

"His motto was 'After me there won't be no other. I'm the king,' and that's the way he wanted to leave out of here," added Comeaux’s daughter, Charlotte Evans.

"He lived a long, good life. He had fun. When it was his time it was his time. He doesn't want us to cry or to mourn. He wants us just to have a celebration of him, said Comeaux.

The family held a private ceremony in Crowley.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel