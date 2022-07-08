Family pleads for answers after woman killed while sleeping in home

LAFAYETTE — "For this tragedy to happen to my child, it's bad. It's bad."

It was just after midnight when Tolliver's mother, Anna, got a call about a disturbance at Tolliver's home. Once arriving to the scene around 1 a.m. is when she saw her daughter had been shot and killed.

"I was asleep. My phone was ringing and my grandchild came knocking on my window She didn't tell me my child had got shot. I didn't know until I got here and she was in the ambulance."

There were about 60 total bullets found, spreading from the living room to the bathroom and to the bedroom where Tolliver was sleeping.

She was hit by 13 bullets.

"My child was shot 13 times, sleeping in her own bed... at peace."

Tolliver's husband and 15-year-old daughter were also in the home at the time of the shooting. The family was in the process of moving after feeling that the neighborhood wasn't safe.

They were set to move this week.

"She only been here two months and in the two months time, all they heard was BANG BANG BANG, shoot shoot shoot... everyday and every other day."

Anna continues to speak life unto her daughter.

"I know you're in heaven right now but baby, mama loves you and misses you dearly."

