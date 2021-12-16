Family of Quawan Charles asks for investigation to continue

The family of Quawan Charles is asking that his case not go cold after they were made aware that the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office will end its investigation.

Thursday, family members met with District Attorney Bo Duhé to present him with evidence they say they obtained through a private investigator, hoping new charges will be brought against those allegedly involved in the 15-year-old Baldwin resident's death.

Charles's cousin, Selena says neither she nor Quawan's mother, Roxanne, was told why the sheriff's office is no longer investigating, just to reach out to Duhé.

"Is Quawan's case going cold? Do they just want us to settle with Janet [Irvin] being arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and failure to report a missing child?" said Charles. "Is that what they want us to settle for? But that's not what we're settling for."

Quawan was reported missing the day he disappeared, October 30, 2020, his family says.

Family members say 37-year-old Irvin, her teenage son, and her boyfriend, failed to report Charles missing after he left their home after using drugs and alcohol, then having an argument with the teen. A lawsuit filed by the family accuses the three of failing to call his family after he left and failing to look for him after he left. His body was found in a field in Loreauville, which Charles's family says was only about six minutes from Irvin's home.

The Iberia Parish Coroner said Charles, who was 15 when he died, most likely died of drowning. A toxicology report listed marijuana, alcohol, and mushrooms in his system. His family later had a separate autopsy conducted, which agreed that the teen's cause of death was drowning.

All the family wants, Charles says, is a fair investigation into the teen's death.

Read more about the case and investigation here and here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel