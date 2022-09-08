Family of New Iberia murder-suicide victim speaks on impact

The family of murder-suicide victim Katelyn Bourque, 30, is speaking out on how this has impacted them.

Her mother, Carlyne Hebert, and sister Jamie Gonsoulin are still trying to wrap their minds around the loss of their loved one. Gonsoulin longed to have a deeper and closer relationship with her younger sister.

"Deep down it's really hard, because I know she's never coming back,” Hebert said.

Gonsoulin says she and her mother heard about the murder-suicide while watching the news.

Hebert says she witnessed her daughter shying away from speaking to other men, in fear of what could happen.”

"Especially if it was a male figure that came there. And if they said anything to her she wouldn't respond... because she knew he was going to give her hell for talking to that individual,” Hebert said.

The family says the loss of their daughter is not only weighing down on them but their finances as well.

"As far as expenses, every day a new one pops up. And they just keep adding up...and it's not even the funeral it's everything that comes with it," said Gonsoulin.

The Sheriff's department released a statement reporting, “Upon arrival, IPSO deputies heard gunshots within the residence before scanning the perimeter of the outside of the residence. Phone contact was made with a male individual believed to be inside the residence.”

However, the family is hoping to bring awareness to the pain this causes for families and encourage change.

"I would hope that this would reach somebody and hear it and say to them hey my husband or boyfriend or whoever and say it's getting a little worst it's getting a little more intense ...and seek out something different,” Gonsoulin said.

"And also to honor my sister because she will be missed by a lot of people,” she added.

To access their GoFundMe account, click here.

KATC's initial article on the incident can be found on our website by clicking here.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's office, this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you are in an abusive relationship or in need of domestic violence assistance call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

