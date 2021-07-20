Family asking for help finding missing man

A family is still searching for their loved one and is asking the public for help.

Albert Willis, Jr., 71, was last seen by family members on Friday, June 18, at his residence on Knight Street in St. Martinville at 7:30 a.m. Police say he walked away from his home sometime during the day.

Several searches were conducted by his family members along with assistance from Atchafalaya Search and Rescue, Mercy Search and Rescue, St. Martinville Police Department, and St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. The family is requesting community support as little evidence has been found.

If you live in the Southside of St. Martinville between Isadore Drive and Ledoux Street, please check your security cameras on the dates of Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20, 2021. If you find any evidence, contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001 or contact the family at 337-704-7428 or wilis03211950@gmail.com.

The family is currently requesting help from Texas EquuSearch and Recovery Teams and Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. Foot search volunteers will also be needed. Please contact the family at 337-704-7428 or willis03211950@gmail.com to find out about search efforts times and dates. The family is seeking any information that will lead to the safe return of Albert.

Willis is a black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt blue jeans, and tan loafers.

