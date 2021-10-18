Face of 2021 Buddy Walk celebrated

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — You might have already seen him on billboards around town, or perhaps at your local Chick-fil-A.

Kevin Melancon is the face of this year's Buddy Walk. Selected by the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana (DSAA), he is being recognized for his kindness, work ethic, service with a smile.

"Everybody callin' me sayin', 'Kevin, you famous,'" Melancon said.

Melancon's parents, Lonny and Susan, told KATC they had him young and at a time where not much was known about the condition, so they worried about his quality of life at first.

"But 'cause of people like these people that employ him and do fundraisers for them, they can get out in the community and do things, you know," said Lonny Melancon. "They're not stayin' home, they're bein' active, it means so much to us as parents."

Because of the pandemic, the celebration has been scaled back a bit, but Melancon tells me he is thrilled to be the face of the 2021 Buddy Walk and hopes people will continue to donate to the DSAA.

