Extreme heat heading into Father's Day weekend

Welcome to the weekend!

It is going to be an absolute scorcher across Acadiana.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s with heat indices ranging from 109-117° during the hottest part of the day.

Time of day Heat indices

Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids if you plan on being outside for an extended period (especially true for children and elderly).

Rain chances will remain no better than 5%.

Our early summer heat wave will stick around for the early parts of next week as well.

A few isolated showers could be possible come Monday and Tuesday (20%).

Still a little up in the air on whether we'll see higher rain chances for late next week as the longer range models offer different solutions.

We'll keep an eye on it, but at the very least, the more extreme heat indices we have been dealing with will begin return to more typical June standards.

Have a great weekend and stay cool out there!

In the tropics:

Disturbance off the coast of Africa now has a 60% of development in the next 7 days.

Friday PM Tropical outlook

If it were to develop, the name would be Bret.

Friday PM Tropical outlook

Models are showing a re-curve out to sea down the line, but we'll continue to monitor the trends.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel