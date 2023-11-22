Exit 92 in Duson closed due to an overturned semi-box truck

The exit ramp off I-10 at Duson Eastbound exit 92 is closed due to an overturned semi-box truck that was hauling sodium hydroxide.

The chemical is not an immediate threat but all crates have to be offloaded prior to right-sizing the truck and trailer according to Duson Police.

Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash at 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, additional resources from Louisiana State Police and Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Response Unit are assisting in the recovery and investigation.

The officials are working on recovery efforts and the exit ramp reopening is expected mid-morning.

I-10 through traffic is not disrupted.