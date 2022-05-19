Ville Platte woman booked in connection with stabbing

A Ville Platte woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a local man.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Ashley Edwards, 35, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and battery on an officer. She remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.

The incident happened on May 16 in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Street, Lartigue said. Police were called there to help an injured man. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the porch with a stab wound in his neck and a cut on his chest. The vitim identified Edwards as the person who stabbed him during a confrontation.

The man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, and police found Edwards on North Dupre Street, where she was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle, Lartigue said.

Police say Edwards ran several stop signs and a red light, and damaged two patrol units while she tried to get away. They finally were able to stop her near East Hickory, the chief said.

Chief Lartigue reminds citizens to report illegal activity by calling dispatch at 337-363-1313 or 911. You call will remain anonymous, he says.