Ville Platte Police Department accepting dog food donations for EPAR

The Ville Platte Police Department is collecting dog food for an animal rescue group.

Dry dog food and puppy chow are needed for the 40 rescued dogs and puppies that Every Paw Animal Rescue, EPAR, is helping right now.

The pet food can be dropped off at the Ville Platte Police Department or call 337-831-9915 to arrange a pick-up.

