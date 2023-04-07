Ville Platte man sentenced to more than six years for child porn

A Ville Platte man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on child porn charges.

Charles Dirk Lafleur, 56, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October. He was sentenced this week to 78 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The case began when a Cyber Tip Line Report was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The report identified the upload of an image containing child pornography to a Microsoft OneDrive account and identified the unique user information associated with that account.

A search warrant identified the account user as Lafleur. After further investigation, another search warrant was obtained for Lafleur’s residence and was executed by law enforcement in November 2018.

During that search, eight of Lafleur's electronic devices were analyzed and found to contain images and videos of child pornography, including depictions of pornography involving prepubescent minors under 12 years of age.

