Ville Platte man dies in four-wheeler crash

KATC
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28

A Ville Platte man has died in a four-wheeler accident.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say that Jared Seth Hebert, 33, was driving a four-wheeler on Rocky Lane Near La. 10. He and another person, a 20-year-old man, were both traveling north on the road. Hebert apparently hit the back of the other four-wheeler and lost control, deputies say.

Hebert's four-wheeler overturned and came to rest on top of him. When deputies arrived they found another person performing CPR on Hebert. An ambulance arrived and took Hebert to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

