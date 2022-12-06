Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile

On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.

According to authorities, Relatives of the missing juvenile advised Calcasieu Parish deputies they believed the juvenile had ran away and was picked up by an adult male subject identified as Isaiah Drummer, 21, from Ville Platte, La.

Members of the missing juveniles family also informed CPSO deputies that this was not the first time Drummer has picked up the juvenile after she ran away. This information was provided to EPSO deputies who were then able to locate Drummer and the missing juvenile at Drummers residence in Ville Platte.

Once the missing juvenile was located, she was detained and transported to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and released into the custody of her legal guardian, official say. This matter was then transferred to the EPSO Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.

According to EPSO, during the follow-up investigation, information was obtained suggesting Drummer had an inappropriate sexual contact on at least one occasion after picking up the underage juvenile.

EPSO Sheriff Charles R. Guillory confirmed that this information was corroborated by Drummer during interview. Drummer is subsequently facing the following charges in connection to the missing female juvenile: one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Drummer was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail with a bond set at $45,000.00.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office are always seeking information on criminal activity and urges the Public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

