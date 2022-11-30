Ville Platte man arrested in Avoyelles home invasion

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:11 am, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received a report of an unknown adult male subject found in the bed with their seven-year-old juvenile daughter at a residence located in the 3700 block of Highway 29 South in Bunkie, Louisiana.

According to officials, APSO Patrol Deputies responded immediately.

Upon their arrival and further investigation, APSO Deputies arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey L. Brant of Ville Platte.

Brant was found inside the home by residents that were alerted by the family dog. Brant was not known by, or welcomed in, by the residents. Brant apparently entered the residence through an unlocked door, authorities say.

According to APSO, Brant appeared to be under the influence of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS). The preliminary investigation revealed the four-year-old and seven-year-old juveniles in the home were unharmed.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Although Brant had no apparent injuries, he was evaluated by Acadian Ambulance Personnel on the scene. He was then arrested and transported to APSO DC-1 Jail Facility where he was booked.

APSO Deputies arrested Brant for the offenses of home invasion, criminal trespass, and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond has been set at this time.