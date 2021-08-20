Ville Platte Animal Shelter needs fosters following sewer line break

The Ville Platte Animal Shelter is asking for help in fostering several dogs after a sewage pipe broke at the shelter.

Four dogs are left to be fostered.

If you would like to help call Melissa Gibson at (337) 224-6708, Tonya Browne at (337) 581-4480, or the shelter at (337) 363-1122.

Ville Platte Animal Shelter Sweet Joel is 1-2 years old. This sweet boy weighs 55 lbs. He is human and dog friendly. He is heartworm negative.

Ville Platte Animal Shelter Joel

Ville Platte Animal Shelter

Ville Platte Animal Shelter Beautiful Hayden has been here since February 11, 2021. He is a big sweetie. He weighs 63 lbs. He is human and dog friendly. He seems to be shutting down from being in a small kennel for so long. Please help Hayden.

Ville Platte Animal Shelter Sweet T.J. was surrendered to the pound when his owners got a new puppy, according to one of the volunteers. He is super friendly to humans and other dogs. He is 2 years old and weighs 40 lbs. He is sadly heartworm positive. This young boy wants to run! Please help T.J.

