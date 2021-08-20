Ville Platte Animal Shelter needs fosters following sewer line break

The Ville Platte Animal Shelter is asking for help in fostering several dogs after a sewage pipe broke at the shelter.
Four dogs are left to be fostered.
If you would like to help call Melissa Gibson at (337) 224-6708, Tonya Browne at (337) 581-4480, or the shelter at (337) 363-1122.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Follow us on Twitter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Subscribe to our Youtube channel