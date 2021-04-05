UPDATE: Ville Platte Police asking for tips in shooting

Ville Platte Police are asking for help to solve a shooting that happened Easter night at Hope Park.

Police were sent to the park at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, for a call of shots fired. They arrived to find multiple shots had been fired in the park area, and three people were injured.

Two juveniles and one adult were treated at Mercy Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, police say. All three victims are stable at this time, they say.

Chief Neal Lartigue tells us that several people of interest have been identified, but he cannot release any further information at this time as the incident is under investigation.

VPD is asking anyone who has information regarding the shootings at Hope Park on the night of Easter, to please contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1316. Your call will remain anonymous.