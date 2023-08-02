UPDATE: More details in deadly Ville Platte shooting

We have more information in the Monday night shooting that left a Ville Platte Deputy City Marshal and a resident dead.

A third person, a woman, remains in critical condition after being shot. A fourth person is in jail.

The name of the resident who died has still not been released. But Ville Platte's Mayor told us yesterday that the Deputy City Marshal who died was Barry Giglio. Arrangements for him are incomplete at a New Orleans-area funeral home.

Today, we have more information on the person in jail. Two people were booked into the Evangeline Parish jail after the shooting; one has since been released without charges.

Records show that Vonteeko Lamar Anderson, 23, was booked with possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.

State Police say he was booked on charges related to what was found in the home after the shooting; State Police obtained a warrant to search the house when they began their investigation of the shooting. It was then that drugs and a weapon allegedly were found and Anderson was booked on charges related to that. More charges may be pending against him.

A fourth person in the house at the time, an 18-year-old female, also was booked into the jail but was released because State Police did not have any charges for her at this time.

We're still working to identify the man who died and get more details on what happened. We'll update this story as we do so.

The shooting happened around 8:30 Monday evening in the 100 block of West Beauregard Street in Ville Platte.

Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital, where one died; Giglio was pronounced dead on the scene.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Louisiana City Marshal's and City Constable's Association to help Giglio's family with funeral expenses.