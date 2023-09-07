UPDATE: Attorney says all charges dropped in Ville Platte councilwoman case

All charges against a Ville Platte Councilwoman have been dropped, her attorney says.

Earlier this year, an Evangeline Parish grand jury indicted indicted Christina Sam, 43, on the charge of Election Offenses Affecting Registration and Election Fraud or Forgery. Sam is a councilwoman for District E for the City of Ville Platte.

The February indictment followed her arrest in November 2022. Her attorney, Roshell Francis-Jones, told us in December that her client had done nothing wrong and would be vindicated. You can read that story here.

Today, Francis-Jones announced on her Facebook page that the charges had been dropped.

"A major legal victory for Ville Platte Alderwoman Christina Sam in Court today," the post states. "The Judge granted our motion to dismiss all charges against Alderwoman Sam."

The post also states that the charge was an "absolute gross violation of her civil rights by the District Attorney of Evangeline Parish."

We've reached out to the District Attorney's Office for a reaction, and we'll update this story when we receive a response.

