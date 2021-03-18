Two wanted in connection with Evangeline Parish shooting

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted in connection with a shooting on Edgewood Drive on March 10.

On March 10, deputies were called out to the area of Edgewood Drive for a shots fired call. Once there, it was learned that a shooting had occurred when the owner of a vehicle stolen out of Ville Platte attempted to recover his vehicle. The owner stated he believed the occupants in his stolen vehicle recognized him and began to fire off rounds in his direction from a handgun.

Deputies say the suspects left the area in the stolen vehicle, in an unknown direction. They were identified as Kendell Pitre of Ville Platte and Christopher Freeman Jr. of Opelousas by the owner of the stolen vehicle.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that Pitre is currently out on bail from a previous charge of Armed Robbery. They believe he is armed and dangerous.

If anyone comes in contact with Pitre they are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Pitre has several outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple agencies. They are known to frequent the areas of Ville Platte, Opelousas, Church Point, and Eunice.

If anyone has information about this shooting or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or via our agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

