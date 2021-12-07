Three arrested, one wanted in Mamou shots fired investigation

Mamou Police say three people have been arrested and one remains at large in connection with a shots fired investigation this week.

Police say that on Monday, December 6, 2021 officers were called out to the 500 block of Second Street in reference to multiple shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival officers discovered that the victim, a man, left the area on his own to seek medical attention for possible gun shot wounds.

Officers immediately began investigating the incident and received information that one suspect involved was in the area of the 600 block of Second Street. Officers say they located the suspect and detained him.

The residence where the suspect was detained was searched and the alleged firearm used in the incident was located.

Mamou Police say officers attempted to make contact with the victim at a local hospital where he was possibly located but officers were unable to locate the victim.

Dispatch later discovered that the victim was in the Ville Platte area at an unknown location. With the assistance of the Ville Platte Police Department officers then located the victim and it was found that he was not struck by the gunfire but that his vehicle had been struck multiple times.

The vehicle was taken into evidence and additional information was given about other possible suspects involved.

Officers say they made two more arrests in reference to this incident. One person of interest, Vindezz Thibodeaux, is still at large.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is encouraged to contact the Mamou Police Department at 337-468-5221. All callers will remain anonymous.

